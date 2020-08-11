79ºF

Local News

Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 11, 2020

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Macomb County, Oakland County, Local, Local 4, Local 4 News, Live, Watch Live, Crime
Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux on Local 4 News at Noon.
Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux on Local 4 News at Noon. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Amazon distribution center proposed for former State Fairgrounds site

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Tuesday a proposal that would bring a new Amazon distribution center to the former State Fairgrounds site by 2022.

Two development groups, Hillwood Investment Properties and the Sterling Group, are slated to purchase 142 acres at the former State Fairgrounds site from the city of Detroit -- and Amazon is expected to be their first tenant.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: