Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 11, 2020

Amazon distribution center proposed for former State Fairgrounds site

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Tuesday a proposal that would bring a new Amazon distribution center to the former State Fairgrounds site by 2022.

Two development groups, Hillwood Investment Properties and the Sterling Group, are slated to purchase 142 acres at the former State Fairgrounds site from the city of Detroit -- and Amazon is expected to be their first tenant.