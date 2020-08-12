Man, 6-year-old child injured in paraglider crash in Casco Township

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man and a 6-year-old child have been injured in a paraglider crash that occurred Tuesday evening.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office says at about 7:30 p.m. the 69-year-old man, of Clay Township, took off from a residence in a paraglider with a 6-year-old passenger in the 5600 block of Palms Road.

Officials say the paraglider did not gain altitude quickly enough and struck high tension power lines, which caused the paraglider to fall to the ground.

Both passengers were transported to the hospital. Their injuries and conditions have not yet been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

