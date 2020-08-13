Novi police officer helps Romulus man tie a tie before wedding

ROMULUS, Mich. – Many men can relate to not being able to tie a tie -- and many women can relate to helping men tie their ties. But recently, those options failed and a Romulus man had to try a much bolder approach.

On Friday evening Demetrius Kirk had just bought his first suit and tie and him and his wife were in Novi headed to a wedding but neither could tie the tie.

Kirk wasn’t about to let that ruin his night. He’s an administrator for an assisted living facility and has a 3-year-old child. Getaways for him and his wife during the COVID-19 pandemic have been extremely limited.

He said he saw a police officer and decided to pull over and ask him for help. Officer Kyle Smith was able to help.

“Usually it takes me five times, but I landed it the first time,” Smith said.

Watch the video above for the full report