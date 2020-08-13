Woman pleads no contest to 2018 stabbing death of classmate at Warren Fitzgerald High School

WARREN, Mich. – Tanaya Lewis pleaded no contest to first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Danyna Gibson, 16.

Gibson was stabbed to death inside Warren Fitzgerald High School in front of more than a dozen students.

Lewis was accused of approaching Gibson and pulling out a straight-edge kitchen knife, which she had brought from home, before stabbing Gibson two times in the upper chest. During the initial attack, Gibson was stabbed in the heart, according to police.

Investigators said the attack was over a boy. Lewis will be sentenced as a juvenile and faces up to 30 years in prison.

She will be sentenced on Sept. 16.