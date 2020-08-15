Eastpointe family faces unique challenge with schooling in the fall

DETROIT – Families across Metro Detroit are facing unique challenges as Fall schooling approaches and coronavirus cases continue rising.

Coronavirus cases in Michigan exceed 90,000 with more than 5 million cases confirmed across the country.

Related: Michigan health officials: Schools should require masks for all students

One Eastpointe family shared its story about making difficult decisions regarding school this fall.

Watch the full report in the video player above.

