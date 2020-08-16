Detroit woman raises money for COVID-19 victims after father dies from virus

DETROIT – A woman who lost her father during the height of the coronavirus pandemic is raising money to help other struggling families.

Wilson Shopoff, 92, died of coronavirus-related health issue in April. His daughter, Donna Law, said she got the idea to raise money for others after struggling to pay her father’s hospital bills.

“You know it’s hard. We need to be together, help each other out,” Law said.

The fundraiser is sponsored by Mutts & Mutts Animal Rescue League. It’s happening every weekend at Booth 70 at the Tireman Flea Market, located on Tireman Avenue, just east of Hubbell Avenue.