EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A man riding a motorcycle was struck by gunfire in a drive-by shooting in Eastpointe on Monday evening.

Police said the man was shot around 7:30 p.m. on Linwood, near 9 Mile Road when someone opened fire out of an SUV and then sped away from the scene.

The motorcyclist was hit in his upper torso and then rushed to a hospital.

It is believed his injuries are not life threatening.

