DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Dearborn Heights police are searching for 32-year-old Roberta Jean Sawyer last seen Tuesday walking west on Annapolis Street toward Inkster.

Police said Sawyer walked away from a group home on Annapolis and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black stretch pants and gray slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Gene Derwick at 313-277-6770 or gderwick@ci.dearborn-heights.mi.us.