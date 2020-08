FLINT, Mich. – A settlement is “imminent” in a class action lawsuit over the Flint water crisis.

Details about the settlement are expected to be released sometime this week.

Sources tell Local 4 the settlement is for around $600 million.

The settlement would pay claims seeking damages for lead poisoning that followed after the city switched its water supply from Detroit to Flint.

READ: Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha speaks out about impact of COVID-19 crisis on children in Flint