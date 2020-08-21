‘Highly intoxicated’ man bites Oakland County deputy, is arrested

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 24-year-old man was taken into police custody Friday morning after biting an Oakland County deputy.

According to authorities, deputies were dispatched to Johnny Black’s Public House, located on Baldwin Road in Orion Township, just before 1 a.m. due to an intoxicated person. While speaking with employees regarding the complaint, another bar patron began harassing deputies. Police said the deputies provided several requests to back away while they continued their investigation, but the man did not comply.

Police said a deputy attempted to escort the man away from the investigation when he pushed the deputy and while attempted to secure the man in handcuffs, the “highly intoxicated” man bit the deputy on his arm, drawing blood.

The 24-year-old man was taken into custody and lodged at the Oakland County Jail, pending the issuance of a criminal charge. The deputy was treated at a clinic for his injury and was released, pending blood test results.

