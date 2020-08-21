Wayne County Community College moves all Fall 2020 courses to virtual instruction

DETROIT – Wayne County Community College District (WCCCD) leaders have decided to move all Fall 2020 semester courses to “alternative virtual modalities.”

The college said there will be “a very small number” of exceptions for health science and career education courses that require hands-on learning experiences.

“We based this decision on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders and guidance from the CDC, MIOSHA, and other governmental agencies. The number of COVID-19 cases in the region have not sufficiently abated, and there is uncertainty as to whether there will be a spike in infections during the fall,” reads a statement from WCCCD. “Even though we have established rigorous protocols and are confident that WCCCD is a safe place to work and study, we have chosen to eliminate even the limited risk involved in offering face-to-face instruction during the Fall 2020 semester.”

The college says online courses scheduled for the Fall 2020 semester will be provided as planned and are not impacted by this decision.

