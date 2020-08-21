Michigan health officials report 14 coronavirus outbreaks at schools

Michigan health officials reported 14 coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreaks at K-12 schools and universities as of Thursday, Aug. 20.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said the outbreaks are reported to them by local health departments. Here’s where the outbreaks are:

1 in Region 1

8 in Region 2S

2 in Region 2N

3 in Region 3

You can find the regions on the Michigan Emergency Preparedness Regions map here.

“Health departments will work closely with schools to make sure anyone who is at risk of exposure is notified and the proper procedures are in place. Parents whose children are at risk would always be notified,” reads a statement from the MDHHS. “Note that infectious disease outbreaks are not commonly announced to the media, unless there is broad risk to the general public and all people exposed cannot be notified.”

The health department said it has plans to publish outbreak data, including school outbreaks, at a regional level in the near future.

The MI Safe Schools: Return to Learn Roadmap provides actions to be taken if there is a case of COVID-19 in the school, including contact tracing and enhanced cleaning.

Many school districts have decided to start the fall semester entirely virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic to avoid such outbreaks.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 94,697 as of Thursday, including 6,368 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update represents 419 new cases and 19 additional deaths, including 11 from a Vital Records review. On Wednesday, the state totals were 94,278 cases and 6,349 deaths.

New cases have plateaued in the last two weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 12.

Hospitalizations have increased slightly over the last month but remain lower than in April.

Michigan has reported 67,778 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 20,000 as of Wednesday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 715 on Wednesday.