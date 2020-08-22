Vice President Mike Pence to visit Michigan next week

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – United States Vice President, Mike Pence, will reportedly visit Michigan next week after the Republican National Convention.

In addition to Michigan, Pence is expected to campaign in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The Republican National Convention will take place next week from Monday, Aug. 24 to Thursday, Aug. 27.

Pence is expected to begin campaigning in Michigan and Wisconsin Friday, Aug. 28 after the GOP convention ends.

He will deliver remarks at a “Make America Great Event” in Traverse City. It will take place at AvFlight, an aviation company based there.

Then on Saturday, Aug. 29 Pence will speak at Wisconsin Lutheran College, where he will give a commencement speech.

