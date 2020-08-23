Bloomfield Hills student athlete tests positive for COVID-19

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – A Bloomfield Hills student athlete tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release sent to families recently.

“As of Friday afternoon, August 21, 2020, a student athlete tested positive for COVID-19. Per the CDC recommendation and Phase 4 COVID-19 Task Force on Education Return to School Advisory Council’s guidance we will postpone practice for the affected program until further notice. The program will be notified by our Athletic Department this evening,” said Leonard Sanford Jr., Director of Health and Wellness for Bloomfield Hills Schools.

Per guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the school district contacted local health officials after learning about the positive case.

“We have been in contact with representative agents of the Oakland County Health Department and will collaborate closely with them,” said Sanford.

The district says the postponement of practices allows time for the local health officials to gain a better understanding of the COVID-19 situation impacting the team.

“We will continue to work with the local health officials to determine appropriate next steps, including whether an extended delay of practice is needed to stop or slow further spread of COVID-19,” added Sanford.

The district says all student athletes, coaches, and ancillary staff have been wearing masks and adhered to all CDC and MHSAA guidelines during the pandemic.

All families will be notified as soon as the district receives additional direction from the health department.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 96,024 as of Sunday morning, including 6,389 deaths, state officials report.