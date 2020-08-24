Metro Detroit weather: Rain possible for the next few days

DETROIT – After a long dry spell for most of us, we have multiple chances of rain in the next several days. That’s including strong storms, too. While summer continues to sizzle here, we’re keeping close tabs on Marco and Laura in the Gulf.

Rain Returns

Finally, we have more than one significant chance of rain in the forecast. After some afternoon/evening storms Monday, we’ll look for a possible morning round on Tuesday. Depending on timing, there could be some redevelopment in the afternoon. Right now, we’re leaning on the “less than likely” side of that fence. Wednesday will have more ingredients for stronger storms as a lingering boundary zips northward, spiking humidity and keeping temperatures near 90. Storms are possible Thursday as well, before widespread rain on Friday.

Monday and Tuesday, we’re in a Marginal Risk for severe weather. Wednesday that risk is Slight. So keep your eyes to skies and with us this week.

Tropical Trouble

The Gulf Coast, specifically Louisiana, is preparing for a one-two punch of tropical systems. Marco will the weaker, and first to arrive tonight. Rainfall will be in the 2-4 inch rain as this storm comes ashore, likely as a Tropical Depression.

Laura is the stronger storm, forecasted to build into a hurricane with 100+ mph winds. If it stays on its current track it will make landfall late Wednesday night along the Western Louisiana coastline. Rainfall amounts could reach 10 inches, especially in inland areas of the state. Winds and storm surge will be an issue along the coast as well. Check the Hurricane Tracker on the Local 4Casters app for the latest tracks and stats on both of these storms.

No Shortage of Sweat

Temperatures will be on either side of 90 for most of the work week. With high humidity, especially Friday will be a transition to a cooler and less humid weekend.

