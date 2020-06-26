Live weather radar: Tracking potential storms in SE Michigan

DETROIT – Watch the live weather radar right here (above) as we track the potential for some severe storms Friday night and into early Saturday morning in southeastern Michigan.

The Local 4Casters say a scattered severe thunderstorm is possible as early as 6 p.m. west of US-23, but the main batch of concerning storms will cross the area between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Although there are still some small (but critical) differences in the high-resolution computer models, it appears that the most robust severe storm threat is across the area from near M-59 southward through the state line.

Meteorologist Paul Gross said it looks like the storm activity may be later than that.

“Later is better, as evening temps drop, atmosphere is less unstable. So this would diminish our severe threat somewhat. Stay alert,” Gross tweeted.