Sources reveal who declared Southfield woman dead before she was found breathing at funeral home

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Local 4 has learned who declared a Southfield woman legally dead at her home before she was found breathing at a Detroit funeral home.

Woman declared dead, then found breathing

Southfield Fire Department paramedics were called Sunday morning to a home and found a 20-year-old Southfield woman had gone into cardiac arrest, officials said.

She wasn’t breathing, and after performing CPR, paramedics said they found no signs of life. She was declared legally dead, according to authorities.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner released the body to a Detroit funeral home, where the woman was found to be breathing, officials said.

She was rushed to a hospital.

Who declared woman dead?

Southfield firefighters released a statement saying there was no foul play at the house, so they contacted the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s office. Oakland County officials said they don’t agree with that statement and are asking Southfield officials to clarify it for more information.

Sources told the Local 4 Defenders that medics at the scene communicated with a doctor at a nearby hospital, providing the data that they had from the house on the woman. It was the doctor at the hospital who actually declared the woman dead, sources said.

Local 4 is still waiting on a response from Southfield firefighters.

The woman’s mother said she isn’t sure if her daughter is going to survive.

Mother describes emotional rollercoaster

The woman’s mother spoke exclusively with the Local 4 Defenders on Monday morning, saying she has been through a cruel emotional rollercoaster and wants answers.

“I’m devastated that my daughter is going through what she’s going through,” she said. “My family, her twin brother, her older brother -- it’s just, I don’t even have words. I haven’t slept all night. I just don’t know what to do. My heart is so heavy.”

She was told Sunday morning by Southfield paramedics that her daughter had died.

“Somebody pronounced my child dead and she’s not even dead,” she said. “She’s in the hospital.”

She said she got the news from officials at her home.

“They said, ‘Ma’am, she’s gone,‘” her mother said. “I told them, ‘Are you absolutely, 100% sure that she’s gone?’ They said, ‘Yes, ma’am, she’s gone.‘”

But hours later, her phone rang again. This time, it was from Cole Funeral Home in Detroit.

“They said, ‘Ma’am, your daughter is on her way to Sinai Grace Hospital. She is breathing. She is alive,‘” she said. “This devastated my life. Then she just told me, ‘No, ma’am, your daughter is breathing.’ I said, ‘What do you mean? What do you mean she’s breathing?’ She said, ‘Ma’am, she’s in the hospital.‘”