Eastpointe officers investigating report of ‘Peeping Tom’ outside 11-year-old girl’s bedroom

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Eastpointe officers were called to the area of Redmond and Lincoln on a report of a peeping Tom on Aug. 24, 2020.

Police said it was reported that the suspect was looking in a bedroom window at a sleeping 11-year-old girl. The suspect was carrying a stepladder.

A K-9 track was done with help from the Roseville Police Department, but the suspect wasn’t located. Police said there were two other similar incidents with the same suspect.

The suspect is a 30 to 40-year-old man who is 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wood at 586-445-5100 ext. 1027.

