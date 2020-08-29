70ºF

4 Detroit men arrested, charged in title company scam

Police believe they may be connected to similar scams throughout Michigan

From left: Gregg Smith, 53; Sean Fowlkes, 49; Steven Gray, 37; and Jeffery Moss, 31 (WDIV)

PORT HURON, Mich. – Four Detroit men were arrested in Port Huron after police say they were involved in a fraudulent check scam at a title company.

Port Huron police responded to a complaint on Aug. 17 at the Transnation Title Agency on Huron Avenue.

Police said a man and woman from Detroit went to the company, presenting themselves as family members trying to sell their uncle’s home.

Two men, identified as 53-year-old Gregg Smith and 49-year-old Sean Fowlkes, returned on Tuesday to complete the transaction before receiving a check for more than $80,000.

Police said Smith and Fowlkes were then picked up in a vehicle driven by 37-year-old, Steven Gray.

The Port Huron Police Criminal Investigation Division and Major Crimes Unit conducted a traffic stop and arrested Smith, Fowlkes and Gray, as well as 31-year-old occupant Jeffery Moss. They were taken to the St. Clair County Intervention Center.

Police believe they were also involved in a similar scam at a title company in Fort Gratiot and other locations throughout Michigan.

All four men were charged and arraigned Wednesday with conducting a criminal enterprise and conspiracy to commit a criminal enterprise. Smith and Fowlkes were also each charged with two counts of uttering and publishing. Gray was also charged with driving with a license suspended, revoked, denied, a second offense, and habitual offender, a fourth offense. Moss was additionally charged with habitual offender, a second offense.

Each of the men received a $100,000 cash surety bond. The next court date is set for Sept. 8.

Read: How you can avoid becoming a victim of a fake check scam -- be wary of jobs for personal assistants, mystery shoppers

