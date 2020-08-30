71ºF

Dossin Great Lakes Museum on Belle Isle celebrates first phase of renovations

Museum celebrates 60 years at Belle Isle

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

DETROIT – The Dossin Great Lakes Museum celebrated completing the first phase of renovations Saturday.

Museum officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open with new and improved features and to celebrate 60 years of the museum being open at Belle Isle.

All of the museum’s outdoor artifacts -- including an anchor from the SS Edmund Fitzgerald -- have been redisplayed and upgraded and several new gardens have been planted.

Admission to the museum is free with a suggested donation.

More information can be found on the Detroit Historical Society’s official website here.

