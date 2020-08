DETROIT – The annual Ford Fireworks will be different this year due the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, the Ford Fireworks will not be on the Riverfront and you are only going to be able to see the fireworks on Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit.com.

The Ford Fireworks can be seen Monday, Aug. 31 from 8 to 10 p.m.

Local 4′s Kim DeGiulio gives viewers a look at how watching the show from home is not as bad as it sounds.

