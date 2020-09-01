Farmington Public Schools work with YMCA to offer learning centers for students

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Farmington Public Schools partnered with the Farmington Family YMCA to offer families a place for their students to learn this year with the introduction of Y Learning Centers.

The centers will offer students a scheduled and structured way to learn while they attend classes online. The learning center will also provide games, time outside, arts and crafts, STEM projects and other activities.

The centers will be offered at the following Farmington Public Schools: Wood Creek Elementary School, Farmington STEAM Academy, Longacre Elementary School, Lanigan Elementary School, Hillside Elementary School, and Forest Elementary School.

The centers are open for K-8th grade students. Masks are required. The services are provided Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. It costs $125 per week, or $25 per day. DHS subsidy is accepted.

Families are expected to provide masks and electronics for their children to complete their work.

Click here to register online. Questions can be emailed to Tanya Murphy at tmurphy@ymcadetroit.org

