Ivanka Trump to tour GM’s Technical Learning University this week with Mary Barra

Ivanka Trump is scheduled to be in Michigan this week for a tour at a General Motors facility.

According to the White House, Ivanka Trump will tour GM’s Technical Learning University at the Global Tech Center in Warren with Marry Barra, GM chairman and CEO, on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

“(She will) learn more about GM’s programs to improve the technical ability of their skilled trades workers and manufacturing engineers,” reads a statement from the White House. “The group will meet apprentices and employees on campus and interact with a number of manufacturing and educational stations at the Technical Learning University.”

Ivanka Trump holds an advisor role in her father’s administration.

“The President built the strongest economy in our lifetime and he will do it again. Prioritizing the American worker and their family is the top priority, and I’m proud to visit General Motors’ Technical Learning University, where workers are learning on-the-job while earning a paycheck. Detroit, GM, and the talented GM workforce are ensuring the great American comeback is underway and I’m looking forward to seeing firsthand,” reads a statement from Ivanka Trump.

The Michigan Democratic Party released this statement on Trump’s visit to Warren:

“Ivanka can try to spin Michigan voters all she wants, but nothing will cover for the fact that Donald Trump has failed our state. After Trump’s disastrous COVID-19 response, Michigan has seen over 100,000 COVID-19 cases, an unemployment rate that has doubled since March, and no plan to put an end to the crisis. Four years ago, Donald Trump promised Warren voters, ‘you won’t lose one plant,’ but since then his failed leadership has tanked Michigan’s economy and shuttered factories throughout our state. Ivanka’s empty promises can’t change that fact.”