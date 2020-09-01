Oakland County Narcotics Enforcement Team investigate home, club and uncover drugs, arctic foxes

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Narcotic Enforcement Team (NET) launched an investigation into a residence in the 30 block of Dakota Street -- and into an illegal underground rave club, which had been operating at 125 N. Saginaw in Pontiac.

On Aug. 27, detectives obtained a search warrant for the Dakota Street residence. Officers uncovered 124.9 grams of cocaine, 118.9 grams of ketamine, 6.6 grams of cocaine found within a truck belonging to the homeowner, safes containing cocaine, ketamine, and US currency, scales, processing materials including mixers and presses, cutting agents, packaging material, and $7,555 in US currency.

Two arctic foxes were also found being held in the backyard and turned over to Oakland County Animal Control.

Police said information found at the Dakota Street residence led to them discovering the underground rave club on Saginaw Street. When detectives got a search warrant and searched the club, they found one gram of cocaine, a 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun in a guitar case, processing materials including acetone, sifters, packaging materials, and vials.

The business was known as the Uptown Music Club, and didn’t have a business license to operate either.

Three men have been charged in connection to what officers said was discovered.

Steven Michael Robiadek, 25, of Clarkson has been charged with the following:

Controlled Substance – Delivery/Manufacture (Cocaine, Heroin, or another narcotic) 50 to 449 grams – 20 years and/or $250,000

Controlled Substance – Delivery/Manufacture (Schedule 1, 2, and 3 except Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Ecstasy, and Cocaine) – 7 years and/or $10,000

Controlled Substances – Possession (Cocaine, Heroin, or another narcotic) – Less than 25 grams – 4 years and/or $25,000

Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony – 2 years Consecutive

Controlled Substances – Possession (Cocaine, Heroin, or another narcotic) – Less than 25 grams – 4 years and/or $25,000

Thomas David Miller, a 36-year-old resident of the City of Pontiac has been charged with the following:

Controlled Substance – Delivery/Manufacture (Cocaine, Heroin, or another narcotic) 50 to 449 grams – 20 years and/or $250,000

Controlled Substance – Delivery/Manufacture (Schedule 1, 2, and 3 except Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Ecstasy, and Cocaine) – 7 years and/or $10,000

Controlled Substances – Maintaining a Drug House – 2 years and/or $25,000 Miller has prior convictions for Felony Controlled Substance – Possession of Analogues, Felony Controlled Substance – Delivery/Manufacture Marijuana or Synthetic Equivalents, Felony Firearms, and Felony Weapons – Possession of a Short-Barreled Shotgun.

James Crawford Walker, a 28-year-old resident of Oxford has been charged with the following:

Controlled Substances – Possession (Cocaine, Heroin, or another narcotic) – Less than 25 grams – 4 years and/or $25,000 Robiadek, Miller, and Walker were arraigned in front of Magistrate Mike Bosnic at 52-1 District Court. Robiadek was given a $150,000, 10% cash/surety bond. Miller was given a $30,000 cash/surety bond. Walker was given a $15,000 personal bond.

All three men have a pretrial conference scheduled at 50th District Court at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 8. Their preliminary exams will be held at 9 a.m. on Sept. 15.

