Prominent Detroit protester shifts focus to starting nonprofit organization

DETROIT – A prominent protester in the city of Detroit has stopped lending her voice to protests and has instead shifted her focus to starting a nonprofit organization.

For the first seven days of protests in Detroit, everyone involved got to know the voice of Gabrielle Wilson. She had never protested before, but she got into the thick of the situation when it was tense. She wanted to make sure every protest in Detroit was peaceful.

But she’s no longer protesting because she thinks she can have more of an impact by creating a nonprofit organization for middle class Black families.

“There are a lot (of people) struggling,” Wilson said. “I am one of them.”

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Wilson got his attention during the protests.

“She was spectacular,” Duggan said.

Wilson said she never got to speak with Duggan, but if she did, she would tell him there are many things they could talk about to help the people of Detroit.

Local 4 has heard from other protesters who have stopped because more aggressive groups pushed them to the side, criticizing them for wanting peaceful protests.

