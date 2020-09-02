L’Anse Creuse Public Schools face backlash from teachers for back-to-school plan

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – L’Anse Creuse Public School officials are facing some backlash from the teachers union on their back-to-school plan.

The teacher’s union believes the district has used unfair tactics to force teachers back into the classroom.

The district is the fourth largest in Macomb County, with more than 10,000 students and more than 570 teachers.

When the district returns to school on Sept. 14, it is with a heavy emphasis on in-person learning. So much so that while there is a virtual option for students, from a third party online school service, there was no virtual option for teachers.

Teachers would either have to return to school in-person or take a leave of absence. So far, at least 22 teachers have opted for staying out of the classroom.

The teacher’s union said they are angry and feel like their arms are being twisted to return to the classroom.

The president of the school board disagrees. She said with such a small minority of teachers who expressed concern, and only 30 percent of students who will not be returning, it made sense to make their focus on face-to-face learning.

READ: More education coverage