Residents voice complaints about late night concerts at The Corner Ballpark in Detroit

DETROIT – The corner of Michigan Avenue and Trumbull is sacred ground to Detroit residents. But lately, neighbors in Corktown said it’s become a real headache.

Concerts hosted at the Corner Ballpark are drawing complaints. There are apartments and townhomes surrounding the ballpark. One resident complained she hears the music for blocks, including music that has profanity.

According to the Detroit Police Athletic League (PAL), they have operated within the agreement it has with the city. They said events can go as late as midnight on Friday and Saturday and anything considered a concert does not have a noise restriction.

Residents said noise isn’t the only problem, and that they find trash everywhere.

PAL said the ballpark is used to host diverse events that provide much-needed funding for its sports programs. They said it is a priority to be a good neighbor with the people of Corktown.

There were some residents who didn’t want to go on camera but did say they had no complaints about the concerts.

For the many who have voiced their displeasure online, PAL is hosting a townhall-type event Thursday for neighbors to come in and discuss the issues.

READ: More local news reports