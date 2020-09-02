Woman shot after masked man breaks into home on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A home invasion on Detroit’s west side ended with shots fired and a woman being rushed to a hospital.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning around 3:50 a.m. on Auburn Street, near Evergreen and Ann Arbor Trail.

Sources told Local 4 that the victim, a 32-year-old woman, was in the kitchen when a masked man forced his way into one of the doors of the home.

Reports say the man pulled out a handgun, fired a single gunshot that struck the woman. According to officials, there were multiple people inside the home when the incident happened.

Local 4 has been told that the victim is in critical condition. Police are investigating.

