Berkley teacher shares perspective on remote learning

BERKLEY, Mich. – Imagine going from a classroom filled with students to an empty classroom. Teachers are having to relearn how to teach through a computer screen.

Natalie Ford is an English teacher in Berkley. She has high energy, she’s personable, caring and has a sharp eye for her students. She has to manufacture all that and more to reach and teach her students through a computer screen.

Ford said she misses the noise, the faces and the warmth of in-person teaching. But she’s up for the adventure that is remote learning.

Watch the video above for the full report