DETROIT – Delta Airlines showed off how the airline plans to keep passengers safe.

You’ll notice the differences at the airport as soon as you make your way through the sliding glass doors.

Face masks are a must and if you don’t have one, one will be provided. They must be worn in the airport and on board aircrafts.

Each aircraft gets a thorough disinfecting after each flight.

