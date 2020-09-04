Commerce Township business donates 60,000 reusable masks to Detroit schools

DETROIT – Throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we have seen countless acts of kindness despite the hardship for business owners and residents.

A business in Commerce Township is jumping in to help Detroit school students, donating 60,000 reusable masks.

Fred Hajjar, of Mask Market, is working with the Detroit Public Schools Community District to make sure every student has a mask.

“It’s a two ply mask,” Hajjar said. “This is the school logo.”

The masks come in adult and child sizes, so faculty and staff members can also stay safe.

Mask Market saved and raised $200,000 for the donation. At least 18,000 of the masks will be dropped off before the first day of school Tuesday (Sept. 8).

The family-owned business had the materials and the skill set to quickly manufacture thousands of masks with the school logo, so it made sure DPSCD students will have high-quality personal protective equipment.

“We’re donating masks, and this was an opportunity to give back to the community,” Hajjar said. “They didn’t even ask. They were very appreciative, welcoming.”

More than 40,000 masks are expected to be donated by mid-September.