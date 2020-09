DETROIT – A homicide investigation is underway at the Cranbrook House Motel in Detroit after a man was shot and killed.

Police said multiple shots were fired outside the motel around 7 p.m. on Thursday. The motel is located at James Couzens and 8 Mile Road.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a 2006 gray Acura. No information has been released about the victim.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police.

READ: More local crime reports