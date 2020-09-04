Pfizer could have coronavirus vaccine trial results by next month

DETROIT – Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning Americans that there’s been a rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among young adults in certain states as we head into Labor Day weekend.

The CEO of Pfizer has addressed how soon a vaccine could become available. Pfizer officials said they might know if the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective as early as the end of next month -- with a promise that no corners will be cut.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is telling state officials to prepare to distribute a vaccine as soon as the end of next month.

“Just picking these dates before the election sort of stokes those fears that the government isn’t being duly diligent,” Dr. Ali Khan, former director of the Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response at the CDC said.

New case counts have fallen since mid-July, but now seem stuck around 40,000 a day these past two weeks.

“That’s an unacceptably high baseline. We’ve got to get it down,” Fauci said.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force is recommending Missouri to close bars and issue a mask mandate.

“We’ve proven that you can actually control the outbreak. To me that’s good news,” Fauci said.

