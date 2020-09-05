Puppy with cleft lip at Jackson animal shelter finds companion in boy with cleft lip

JACKSON, Mich. – A Michigan boy with a birth defect found his perfect match.

It was pure happiness at the Jackson County Animal Shelter when 2-year-old Bentley Boyers got to take his new puppy home Friday.

WILX reports Bentley’s dad, Brandon Boyers came to the shelter to look at chickens he was thinking about adopting when a 2-month-old puppy with a cleft lip caught his eye. They family knew they had to bring her home to show Bentley he isn’t alone.

“To see him have something in common with a puppy means a lot because he can grow up and understand that he and his puppy both have something that they can share in common,” said Bentley’s mother, Ashley Boyers.