Detroit police looking for missing 16-year-old girl who left home after an argument and hasn’t returned

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen by her mother on Sunday at 11 p.m.

Akiya Grandberry left the house after an argument and hasn’t returned, police said. Grandberry is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Police said she has light brown complexion and long brown braids in her hair.

She was last seen wearing shorts and a white sweatshirt with the words “Happy Birthday Dee Dee” and a picture on the front of it.

If anyone has seen Grandberry or has any information they are asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

READ: More missing persons coverage