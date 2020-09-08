Detroit police are looking for a missing 21-year-old man with autism

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who is missing.

Brandon Drake was last seen on Monday in the 18000 block of Hubbell at 5:30 p.m. He left the location to go to the store and never returned, police said.

Drake is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds with a brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and blue shoes and was pushing an orange grocery cart.

Police said his mother reported that he has autism.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

READ: More missing person reports