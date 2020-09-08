Detroit police looking for 15-year-old girl who went missing overnight

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Treasure Booker was last seen in the 16600 block of Prest on Monday. She spent the night at her grandmother’s house and when her grandmother went to check on her at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday she noticed Booker was gone.

Police said her mother is concerned because Booker never returned to her residence in the 1900 block of Hazelwood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

READ: More missing person reports