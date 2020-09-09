Endangered missing advisory issued for 2 teens out of Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. – Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy and his 15-year-old brother who are missing from their home in Inkster.

An endangered missing advisory has been issued for Kamell Green, 13. He was last seen with his brother, 15-year-old Markell Green, in the 390 block of Amherst Street in Inkster. They left the area in an unknown direction.

Kamell is described as a Black boy standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants.

If you have information about their whereabouts call 911 or the Inkster Police Department at 313-563-9850.

