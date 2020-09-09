Sheriff: Inmate killed Wayne County corporal in attempt to escape jail

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – An inmate at the Wayne County Jail has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder in connection with the deadly attack on Sheriff’s deputy Corporal Bryant Searcy.

Deandre Williams was charged on Wednesday in connection to the attack that happened last week. Officials said Williams jumped out of his cell and grabbed Searcy from behind, putting him in a chokehold for 20 to 30 minutes.

Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon said Williams was willing to kill the deputy to try to escape. Napoleon was charged with premeditated murder, murder of a police officer, felony murder and escaping jail through violence. He was also charged with unarmed robbery for taking Searcy’s jail keys.

Police said Williams could not escape or even get off of the floor he was on. When deputies came to the scene, they found him in his cell.

There is an internal investigation into why Searcy and his partner were not together.

