Jail inmate charged with first-degree murder in deadly attack on Wayne County Sheriff’s corporal

DETROIT – An inmate at the Wayne County Jail has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder in connection with the deadly attack on Sheriff’s deputy Corporal Bryant Searcy.

Deandre Williams, 28, is accused of attacking Searcy, 50, while the corporal was on duty checking jail cells about 10 p.m. Sept. 2. Searcy was found unresponsive by other deputies at the Wayne County Jail.

“He (Searcy) was viciously assaulted by one of the inmates,” said Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon during a news conference after the attack.

Sources confirmed to the Local 4 Defenders that the inmate snuck up on Searcy and put him in a chokehold. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Cpl. Bryant Searcy

Williams faces the first-degree premeditated murder charge as well as felony murder, unarmed robbery and escaping jail through violence charges. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said Williams stole jail keys during the struggle.

“It has been almost a week since the horrific murder of Corporal Bryant Searcy and it is still very raw. Much has been said lately about the dangers that law enforcement officials face every day. This is no exaggeration. This case is a tragic example of this reality,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Williams was arrested for armed robbery back in February of this year. He was in jail awaiting his trial. He is accused of stealing $16,000 worth of iPhones and Air Pods from a store in Redford Township.

Prison and court records also show Williams took a plea deal in 2008 for charges tied to a carjacking in Macomb County. While in prison, he was convicted of possessing a weapon. He was paroled in August 2019.

Now he will be video arraigned on the murder charges Wednesday at 36th District Court.