List of Metro Detroit weekend road closures

Published: September 12, 2020, 10:08 am Updated: September 12, 2020, 10:14 am

Here is a list of weekend road closures and construction in Metro Detroit.

I-94:

Wayne County -- EB I-94 closed, I-75 to I-696, Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m., and ramps, including 75 and 96, closed beginning 8 p.m. (Detour SB 75 to NB M-3 to EB 696)

Wayne County -- WB I-94, E. Grand Blvd to 75, two lanes open, left lane closed, Friday 7 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Wayne County -- WB I-94, I-75 to M-10, one lane open, two left closed, Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Wayne County -- EB I-94, Rawsonville to I-275, one lane open, Friday 8 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m., and all/off ramps, including 275 closed.

Wayne County -- WB I-94, Haggerty to Rawsonville, one lane open nights, Monday to Sept. 21., 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., including Rawsonville ramp.

I-75:

Oakland County -- SB I-75, Long Lake to Wattles, one lane open, Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wayne County -- NB/SB I-75 ramps closed to EB/WB I-94, Friday 8 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

I-96:

Wayne County -- EB I-96 ramp closed to EB I-94, Friday 8 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Wayne County -- NB/SB W Grand Blvd ramp closed to EB I-96, Friday 8 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

I-696:

Oakland County -- EB I-696, Inkster Road to Franklin Road, left lane closed, Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oakland County -- EB/WB I-696 at Telegraph, left lane closed daily, Monday through Wednesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

M-3 : (Gratiot)

Macomb County -- SB M-3, 14 Mile to Masonic, two lanes open, two right closed, Friday 7 p.m.-Saturday 5 a.m.

Macomb County -- NB/SB M-3 ramps closed to EB I-94, Friday 8 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

M-5 :

Wayne County -- EB/WB M-5 ramps closed to EB I-94, Friday, 8 p.m. to Monday, 5 a.m.

M-53:

Wayne County -- NB/SB M-53 ramps closed to EB I-94, Friday, 8 p.m. to Monday, 5 a.m.

M-59:

Oakland County -- EB/WB M-59, Tipsico Lake to Milford, one lane open, moving lane closure, Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oakland County -- EB/WB M-59, Woodward to Crooks, one lane open, moving two lane closure, Saturday 5 a.m. to Monday, 5 a.m.

Oakland County -- WB M-59, Elizabeth Lake Road to Porter Road, one lane open, Mon-Tue 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oakland County -- EB M-59, Romeo Plank Road to Heydenreich Road, left lane closed, Monday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

M-102 : (8 Mile)

Wayne County -- 8 Mile ramp closed to EB I-94, Friday, 8 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

M-150 : (Rochester Rd)

Oakland County -- NB/SB M-150, Avon Road to South Street, one lane open, left and center lanes closed, Monday, 5 a.m. to Sunday, 6 p.m.

M-153 : (Ford Rd)

Wayne County -- EB/WB Ford, Lotz Road to Wayne Road, one lane open, two closed, Monday through Friday 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Wayne County -- EB Ford Road, Schaefer Road to Miller Road, one lane open, two closed, Monday 7 a.m. to Sunday 5 p.m.

US-24 : (Telegraph)

Oakland County -- SB US-24 at I-696, one lane open, two left closed, Friday 10 p.m. to Sunday 4 p.m.

Oakland County -- SB US-24 ramp closed to WB 8 Mile, Monday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Oakland County -- NB/SB US-24 at 8 Mile, left lane closed, Mon-Tues 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.