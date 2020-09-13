Residents of Detroit’s Indian Village neighborhood rally to change name

DETROIT – Residents of a historic east side Detroit neighborhood rallied to change it’s name Saturday.

Indian Village residents gathered to discuss changing the name. They said the name doesn’t honor native people and the name was a marketing idea to get people to move to the area.

Jared Tenbrink, a member of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, has lived in the neighborhood for almost a decade.

“We should consider coming up with a new name that better reflects our values, our history and what we want this neighborhood to be going forward as an inclusive neighborhood,” Tenbrink said.

Residents said they’ll have to get a petition signed by residents to send to the city.