How do students feel about L’Anse Creuse’s decision on in-person learning?

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – When the L’Anse Creuse Public School district surveyed parents on what to do for a return to school, it reported 70% of parents wanted face-to-face education and 30% wanted remote learning.

Unlike the districts around them, which opted for choosing remote starts and minimal face-to-face, the L’Anse Creuse Public School district -- the fourth largest in Macomb County -- decided to go with in-person learning to the chagrin of many students.

Local 4 put together a student roundtable with six students from the district -- half said they feel like their arms are being twisted to return to in-person learning against their wishes. They believe the school board was so intent on face-to-face education that the virtual option wasn’t properly considered.

One student said they worry about bringing COVID-19 home to their grandmother.