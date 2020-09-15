Musicians to develop cover album to benefit Detroit homeless shelter

DETROIT – A group of musicians, including Detroit-based band Sponge, are coming together to help raise money for the Pope Francis Center in Detroit.

Sponge, which has been performing since the 1990s, usually plays for a benefit concert at St. Andrews Hall every year. However, those plans changed this year because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In lieu of the usual performance, the band is working with other local musicians to develop a fundraiser record album -- a vinyl record.

Sponge lead singer Vin Dombroski, said six Detroit bands and artists are contributing to the album.

“We know that the pandemic has affected the music community more than any other industry, so the fact these musicians were committed to coming together and helping the Pope Francis center means the world to us,” said Chris Harthen with Pope Francis Center.

The record should be released in time for Christmas.