Michigan Opera Theatre welcomes new artistic director Yuval Sharon

DETROIT – Fans of Detroit’s historic Michigan Opera Theatre are welcoming a new artistic director.

In the house that Dr. David DiChiera built, there has always been grandeur and risk. Just building the Opera House and the Michigan Opera Theatre Company was a risk, but it paid off for Detroit.

His passing is a wound that may never heal for everyone who loves and respects music, theatre and arts, but Wednesday is a big step in soothing that hurt with the announcement of a new, young, vibrant and ridiculously creative artistic director.

Yuval Sharon is an international presence in theatre, known as a visionary and a rock star in opera and theatre circles. Now, he’s calling Detroit, specifically the Detroit Opera House, home.

