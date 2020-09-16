400 ballots for Michigan military, overseas voters incorrectly labeled President Trump’s running mate

DETROIT – A glitch caused 400 ballots printed for military and overseas voters to have Jeremy Cohen listed as President Donald Trump’s running mate.

Cohen is the Libertarian Party candidate for vice president.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office said the glitch has since been dealt with.

“There was a temporary error in the QVF data that had caused some ballots downloaded to display incorrect ballot information when clerks downloaded the QVF ballot sent to military and overseas voters,” said spokeswoman Tracy Wimmer.

The Board of Elections reached out to local clerks and told them to reprint the ballot and instruct the voter to ignore the first ballot.

According to Benson’s office, the misprinted ballots would still be counted if used in voting.