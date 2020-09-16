LIVE STREAM: Duggan to speak on Detroit speed cushion program, flu shots

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will hold a press conference on Wednesday to announce an expansion of the city’s speed cushion program, as well as a flu shot campaign.

The Mayor will also be joined by representatives from local health networks Henry Ford Health System, Ascension Health and the Detroit Medical Center to kick-off an aggressive flu vaccination campaign targeted at increasing the number of people vaccinated and reducing cases of seasonal influenza during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair and Mayor Duggan will also receive their flu vaccinations during the briefing.