Oakland County judge awards $500k to celebrity in international revenge porn extortion case

PONTIAC, Mich. – An Oakland County judge awarded a $500,000 judgement Wednesday against a Dearborn woman who was sued for allegedly engaging in an international revenge pornography-related extortion scheme against a celebrity.

The celebrity was not named due to privacy reasons.

According to the Bristow Law office, Angelina Saba has been ordered to destroy any and all videos or photographs which depict the celebrity in a partial or full state of nudity or engaged in sexual activity in addition to remove from the Internet any such content she posted there.

The law office said the celebrity is a singer who had pornographic videos and photos sent to Saba without his knowledge or consent. Saba reportedly published a video on social media in which she stated she intended to publish the entire video online.

The plaintiff alleged that Saba’s phone number was used to communicate an extortionist threat to the celebrity, who said he ended up wiring nearly $20,000 and Saba still threatened to publish the video.

“Justice was swift and decisive,” said attorney Kyle Bristow. “The defendant will be subjected to debilitating garnishment writs for a judgment worth half a million dollars, which will accrue interest and which is non-dischargeable in bankruptcy due to how the inflicted injury was malicious and willful.”