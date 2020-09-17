Crews battle fire in building near coney islands in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – Crews were battling a fire on Thursday afternoon in a building attached to Lafayette Coney Island in Downtown Detroit.

The building, former home to the Bathtub Pub and current home to Tip Toe Shoe Repair, caught fire Thursday afternoon Michigan Avenue near W. Lafayette.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Lafayette Coney Island and American Coney Island don’t appear to be damaged, according to a Local 4 photographer at the scene. The fire appears to be under control.

