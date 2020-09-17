68ºF

Crews battle fire in building near coney islands in Downtown Detroit

Fire is under control

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Fire in Downtown Detroit building on Sept. 17, 2020.
Fire in Downtown Detroit building on Sept. 17, 2020. (Alex Atwell)

DETROIT – Crews were battling a fire on Thursday afternoon in a building attached to Lafayette Coney Island in Downtown Detroit.

The building, former home to the Bathtub Pub and current home to Tip Toe Shoe Repair, caught fire Thursday afternoon Michigan Avenue near W. Lafayette.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Lafayette Coney Island and American Coney Island don’t appear to be damaged, according to a Local 4 photographer at the scene. The fire appears to be under control.

