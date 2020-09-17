Redford Township police search for missing 13-year-old girl

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 13-year-old girl has been missing since Tuesday in Redford Township, police announced Thursday morning.

Aubrey Deshay Powell was last seen about 10 p.m. Tuesday near Garfield and Margareta streets. It’s not known what she was wearing at the time.

She is described as standing 5 feet tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2500.

